AB de Villiers says he is not retiring from any format, playing in 2019 World Cup is his main aim

New Delhi: Veteran South African batsman AB de Villiers is widely regarded as one of the finest batsmen across formats. Struggling with injuries lately, the swashbuckling right-hander has missed out plenty of cricketing action for his team in the last one and a half years.

In 2016, there were rumours of him retiring from the five-day format, with too much workload on his shoulders.

De Villiers, who turns 33 next month, has however clarified that he isn't retiring from any format.

"I`m not retiring out of any format, that`s for sure. I am not prepared to do that," he told South Africa’s Radio 702.

Having said that, South Africa's limited-overs skipper also said that he needs to find a balance to manage the workload across three formats, with his main aim being to play ICC 2019 World Cup.

"My main aim is to get to that 2019 World Cup and I am going to do everything possible to get there," he said.

"It`s important to play the other formats but mentally and physically I need to be in a good space come the 2019 World Cup and that`s what I am aiming for.

"I am going to have to make certain choices. It`s not easy for me. I have always been the go-ahead guy, the team man, never want to miss a game for South Africa and I still do, but the schedules these days, it`s really tough to play all formats."

In Tests, de Villiers has so far played 106 matches averaging 50.46.

De Villiers will possibly be included in the final XI of Proteas team in the third Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka in Cape Town on Jan. 25, and then captain the side in the five-match One-Day International series that starts three days later.