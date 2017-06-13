close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

AB de Villiers to lead South Africa in England T20 series

De Villiers, who was criticised for his captaincy as he led the ODI side to a first-round exit in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy, has ruled himself out of the Test matches.

Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 16:52
AB de Villiers to lead South Africa in England T20 series
Courtesy Reuters

London: AB de Villiers will captain South Africa in this month's three-match Twenty20 International series against England with regular skipper Faf du Plessis rested ahead of the Test series.

De Villiers, who was criticised for his captaincy as he led the one-day international side to a first-round exit in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy, has ruled himself out of the Test matches.

Seamer Dwaine Pretorius, who is also a powerful hitter with the bat, was included in the Twenty20 squad for the first time, though he has played 10 ODIs since making his debut last year.

“We are ready to give further opportunities to Andile Phehlukwayo, Mangaliso Mosehle, Jon-Jon Smuts and Dane Paterson, who all made their debuts in the recent series against Sri Lanka," Cricket South Africa National Selection Panel convener Linda Zondi said.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the newcomers to play alongside world-class and experienced players like AB, Farhaan, David Miller, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris and Wayne Parnell.”

Squad:

Farhaan Behardien, AB de Villiers (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Mangaliso Mosehle, Wayne Parnell, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts.

TAGS

AB de VilliersSouth Africa vs EnglandICC Champions Trophycricket news

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo accused of 14.7 million euro​ tax fraud by Spanish authorities
Football

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo accused of 14.7 million...

Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann signs new Atletico Madrid deal
Football

Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann signs new Atleti...

Virat Kohli replaces AB de Villiers as World No. 1 ODI batsman, Shikhar Dhawan returns in top 10
cricket

Virat Kohli replaces AB de Villiers as World No. 1 ODI bats...

Virat Kohli opens up on mid-game tips from MS Dhoni, calls such inputs &#039;priceless&#039;
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Virat Kohli opens up on mid-game tips from MS Dhoni, calls...

French Open 2017 champion Rafael Nadal first to qualify for ATP World Tour Finals
Tennis

French Open 2017 champion Rafael Nadal first to qualify for...

PSL spot-fixing row: Nasir Jamshed dubs evidence against hi...
cricket

PSL spot-fixing row: Nasir Jamshed dubs evidence against hi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video