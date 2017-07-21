AB de Villiers, wife Danielle announce birth of second child — See pic

New Delhi: South Africa's ODI skipper AB de Villiers and his wife Danielle welcomed their second child, John Richard de Villiers in Johannesburg on Friday.

De Villiers, who returned home after the end of the ICC Champions Trophy in England, took to Instagram and posted a picture with a caption that read, "Now we are 4! Praise the Lord for this amazing blessing in our lives. John Richard de Villiers was born at 11am on Monday the 17th and both Danielle and John are safe at home. My wife is the most amazing woman and once again showed incredible courage and strength through all of this".

The couple that got married in 2013, already has a son, Abraham de Villiers, who is two years old.

The South African limited-overs skipper skipped the ongoing four-Test series against England as he aims to stay fully fit and guide the Proteas to a World cup title in 2019. De Villiers is expected to meet Cricket South Africa at the end of August and announce his decision on his playing future.

South Africa are in England and the Tests series is surrently tied 1-1. England won the first Test in Lord’s while South Africa bounced back with a record 340-run win in Trent Bridge. The third Test begins on July 27 at The Oval.