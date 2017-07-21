close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

AB de Villiers, wife Danielle announce birth of second child — See pic

 De Villiers is expected to meet Cricket South Africa at the end of August and announce his decision on his playing future.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 18:43
AB de Villiers, wife Danielle announce birth of second child — See pic
Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: South Africa's ODI skipper AB de Villiers and his wife Danielle welcomed their second child, John Richard de Villiers in Johannesburg on Friday.

De Villiers, who returned home after the end of the ICC Champions Trophy in England, took to Instagram and posted a picture with a caption that read, "Now we are 4! Praise the Lord for this amazing blessing in our lives. John Richard de Villiers was born at 11am on Monday the 17th and both Danielle and John are safe at home. My wife is the most amazing woman and once again showed incredible courage and strength through all of this".

The couple that got married in 2013, already has a son, Abraham de Villiers, who is two years old.

The South African limited-overs skipper skipped the ongoing four-Test series against England as he aims to stay fully fit and guide the Proteas to a World cup title in 2019. De Villiers is expected to meet Cricket South Africa at the end of August and announce his decision on his playing future.

South Africa are in England and the Tests series is surrently tied 1-1. England won the first Test in Lord’s while South Africa bounced back with a record 340-run win in Trent Bridge. The third Test begins on July 27 at The Oval.

TAGS

AB de VilliersAB de Villiers sonAB de Villiers newssports newscricket news

From Zee News

Michael Carrick says Manchester United will be &#039;giving everything&#039; to win Premier League
Football

Michael Carrick says Manchester United will be 'giving...

Amritraj brothers disappointed with Chennai Open shift to Pune
Tennis

Amritraj brothers disappointed with Chennai Open shift to P...

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is not for sale, says Jurgen Klopp
Football

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is not for sale, say...

ISL: New Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory hails league&#039;s only five foreigners in statrting XI regulation
Football

ISL: New Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory hails league...

Chaminda Vaas named Sri Lanka&#039;s pace bowling coach for India series
cricket

Chaminda Vaas named Sri Lanka's pace bowling coach for...

ACA manager Tim Cruickshank in India to explore potential investors for &#039;unemployed&#039; Aussie cricketers
cricket

ACA manager Tim Cruickshank in India to explore potential i...

Rajeev Shukla congratulates Team India and Harmanpreet Kaur for reaching &#039;Champions Trophy&#039; final
cricket

Rajeev Shukla congratulates Team India and Harmanpreet Kaur...

With Virender Sehwag as idol, Harmanpreet Kaur dons Viru&#039;s mask to whack Autralian bowlers for 171
cricket

With Virender Sehwag as idol, Harmanpreet Kaur dons Viru...

SL vs IND: Ailing Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal to miss out on Galle Test; Rangana Herath to lead side
cricket

SL vs IND: Ailing Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal to mis...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video