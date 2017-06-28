Abdur Razzak, former Bangladeshi cricketer, suffers injuries in road accident in Dhaka

New Delhi: In a shocking news for cricket fans across the world, senior Bangladeshi cricketer Abdur Razzak and his family suffered injuries in a road accident.

According to a report in dhakatribune.com, the incident happened in Kashiani area of Gopalganj district where his family was on its way to Dhaka after celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr in Bagerhat. Their car plunged into a roadside ditch on Dhaka-Khulna highway after one of the tyres exploded.

Razzak’s wife Ishrat Jahan Oni, two-year old son Adian, his sister and two nieces were also in the car.

Former Bangladeshi skipper Mushfiqur Rahim took to social media to announce the tragic news.

"Our very own Razzak Raz bhai had a severe accident on his way from Khulna. I request you all to pray for him please!!!" the wicketkeeper batsman wrote.

Razzak, who represented Bangladesh in 153 ODIs and 34 T20Is, became the first bowler from his country to claim 200 scalps in the 50-over format. Apart from his bowling skills, he is also fondly remembered for achieving quickest half-century for Bangladesh during a match with Zimbabwe on May 5, 2013.