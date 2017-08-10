Abhinav Mukund's powerful message on 'colour discrimination' gets Virat Kohli's support

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli has supported Abhinav Mukund's 'campaign' against discrimination based on skin color. The skipper retweeted the much talked about Twitter post shared by the opener.

Yesterday, Mukund shared his experience with colour discrimination, and asked everyone to be "comfortable" in their own skin. The post became an instant hit with thousands sharing it with friends.

Kohli also retweeted the post, and wrote "Very well said Abhinav."

Other team members also backed Mukund, and shared the tweet like thousands other.

Read and learn, don't make it a headline cos its someone's emotion. https://t.co/AnN9EMofj2 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) August 10, 2017

Muk on point I love https://t.co/s6e4Xb5H7t — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 10, 2017

Well said ABHINAV — Manoj Tiwary (@tiwarymanoj) August 9, 2017

On Thursday, Mukund shared a series of posts, clarifying that his statement has nothing to do with the Indian team. He also urged everyone not to politicise it.

Mukund has played seven Tests for India after making his debut in 2011 against West Indies, but he is yet to be handed an ODI call-up.

Kohli & Co are in Sri Lanka for a full series, which included three Tests, five ODIs and a lone T20I match. India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in Test series, with the third and final match starting on Agugust 12. It will be played at Kandy.