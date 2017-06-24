Adam Gilchrist casts doubt on MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh's continuity till 2019 World Cup

New Delhi: Days after Rahul Dravid questioned the role of two of Team India's senior most players – MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh – legendary Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist expressed his apprehensions on the duo's continuity till the 2019 World Cup.

Speaking to India Today, Gilchrist asked the selectors and board to think about the future of Dhoni and Yuvraj.

“India like the rest of the nations will have the challenge of working out what the right balance will be. Guys like Dhoni and Yuvi need to work out themselves if they have the motivation to continue that long. They need to be in conversation with the captain, the selectors and the board. I don't think they need to make these decisions right now but they will be talking about them in the next couple of months to work out what the best direction is,” he said.

The former wicketkeeper-batsman said that he himself has been through that phase and believes that both Yuvi and Dhoni should have a conversation with the selectors on where they see themselves in the future of Indian cricket.

"I am not going to tell them what to do. They will know. I have been through it myself and you know as a player if you have it in your heart, the desire to continue on and that's the discussion they will be able to have (with selectors),” Gilchrist added.

Gilly further hinted that the duo might pull themselves out of the reckoning from the long-term goals of the team.

“It's the selectors who pick the team. Unless the players pull out themselves. Who knows MS and Yuvi may do that,” he said.