Adam Voges to lead Australia's PM XI against Sri Lanka in Twenty20

Sydney: Test batsman Adam Voges will lead the Prime Minister`s XI in a Twenty20 game against Sri Lanka in Canberra later this month, Cricket Australia said Friday.

Voges is one of five players chosen with international experience along with George Bailey, Joe Burns, James Pattinson and Daniel Worrall.

"It`s really pleasing to have a good blend of established players with international experience and some of the country`s brightest young talent representing the Prime Minister`s XI for this year`s match against Sri Lanka," National Talent Manager Greg Chappell said.

"Adam Voges as captain will provide a wealth of experience, having played 20 Test matches and captained the Perth Scorchers to the recent Big Bash League title, as will George Bailey and Joe Burns, who have represented Australia in international cricket this season.

"James Pattinson is working his way back from injury and he`s a player of significant interest to the selection panel.

"Daniel Worrall is also coming back from injury and this is a chance for him to step up his preparation for the back-end of the season."

Will Pucovski, who has recently made his Sheffield Shield debut for Victoria, is one of three teenagers named in the XI, alongside batsman Jason Sangha and spinner Arjun Nair.

The PM XI will be coached by former Test captain Michael Clarke for the match at Manuka Oval on February 15.

Prime Minister`s XI - Adam Voges (capt), George Bailey, Joe Burns, Alex Carey, Arjun Nair, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Jason Sangha, D`Arcy Short, Henry Thornton, Daniel Worrall. Matthew Gilkes (12th man)