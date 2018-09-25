हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mohammad Shahzad 100 against India

Afghanistan batsman Mohammad Shahzad hits century vs India, scores highest percentage of team runs

Shahzad scored 103 runs in 88 balls at a stunning strike rate of 113.79, scoring 76.33 percent of runs for Afganistan. He hit 103 in Afghan's total score of 131 runs. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ICC

Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Shahzad scored the highest percentage of runs for his side, 76.33 percent, with a scintillating century against India. He reached his fifth One-Day International hundred in the ongoing Asia Cup match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on Tuesday. 

Shahzad scored 103 runs in 88 balls at a stunning strike rate of 113.79. The right-hander has so far smashed 10 fours and six sixes in his fiery innings. Interestingly, Shahzad hit the highest percentage of runs for his side, 103 in Afghanistan's total score of 131 runs, while rest of the top-order collapsed in single digits against heavyweights India. 

He has been Afghanistan’s most celebrated batsmen in International cricket. Shahzad had scored 241 runs in five matches in the Asia Cup and is on the fourth position in the tournament’s leading run-getters. 

The 30-year-old wicket-keeper batsman, who idolises Indian cricketer MS Dhoni, is Afghanistan’s highest run-scorer in ODIs. His unbeaten 131 off 133 balls, against Zimbabwe at Sharjah in 2015, is the highest Individual score for Afghanistan in the format. He has also hit the most number of ODI centuries, five, for Afghanistan.  

Mohammad Shahzad has scored 2,516 runs in 77 ODIs with five hundreds and 14 half-centuries to his name. He averages 34.47 in the format. 

