Afghanistan pacer Dawlat Zadran ruled out of India Test due to knee injury

New Delhi: Afghanistan pacer Dawlat Zadran has been ruled out of the one-off Test against India owing to a knee injury.

"Fast bowler @dawlat_zadarn suffered a knee injury during the training camp in India. He has been advised one month's rest by doctors. Therefore, he will not be available for the T20I series against Bangladesh as well as Afghanistan's one-off Test against India," Afghan Cricket Board tweeted on Monday.

Zadran will also miss the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh starting June 3 in Dehradun.

The Afghanistan team is presently training in Dehradun where the pacer suffered the injury.

From the Uttarakhand capital, the team will head to Bengaluru to play its inaugural Test from June 14.