Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Zadran youngest to take five-for in ODIs, beats Waqar Younis

On Friday at the age of 16 years and 325 days, Afghanistan offspinner Mujeeb Zadran became the youngest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in the 50-overs format.

Zadran took 5/50 in his 10 overs as the Afghans bowled out Zimbabwe for 134 in 38 overs in the fourth ODI at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, after which his team chased down the target in 21.1 overs without any loss thanks to Mohammad Shahzad (75) and Ihsanullah (51).

Zadran overtook Pakistan great Waqar Younis as the youngest to take a five-for. Younis (6/26) had achieved the feat in 1990 at the age of 18 years and 164 days against Sri Lanka at the same venue.

The Afghan Cricket Board was quick to congratulate the young spinner on Twitter.

The third in the list is another Afghan player, Rashid Khan, who took 6/43 against Ireland at Greater Noida in 2017 at the age of 18 years and 178 days.

Another Pakistan great, Wasim Akram is fourth in the list at 18 years and 266 days with 5/21 against Australia at Melbourne in 1985.

The thumping win against Zimbabwe also sealed the series for Afghanistan who now led 3-1 in the five-game series.