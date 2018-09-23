हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Asia Cup

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 live updates

Spirited Afghanistan take on Bangladesh in their second Super Four match on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ICC

Follow the live match updates here:

# Mohammad Mithun is in at three.

# WICKET!! Hossain dismissed on Aftab Alam's delivery. First one for Afghanistan. 

Liton Das and Nazmul Hossain open for Bangladesh.

# Bangladesh (Playing XI): Liton Das, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam

# Afghanistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Shahzad(w), Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Samiullah Shenwari, Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

# Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat.

Afghanistan had been gritty throughout the tournament except for the last match which they lost by 3 runs against Pakistan. Afghanistan's skipper Asghar Afghan had earlier mentioned that he is not in the tournament just to participate but to win and he standing by his statement. The bowling line-up has been tremendous with Rashid Khan being Afghanistan's star bowler. 

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have won just one match against Sri Lanka. Afghanistan have defeated Bangladesh once in the innings on Thursday and the latter will have to put up a good show on Sunday to survive the tournament.

Bangladesh has not been in a good form in the ongoing Asia Cup and will have to up their game as they face Afghanistan in the Super four match. 

Squad: 

Bangladesh (From): Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes

Afghanistan (From): Mohammad Shahzad(w), Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Javed Ahmadi, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf

Tags:
Asia CupAsia Cup 2018Afghanistan vs BangladeshAFGvBANRashid Khan

