Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st ODI: Afghanistan beat Ireland, as teenage debutant Mujeeb Zadran runs riot

Sharjah: Afghanistan thrashed Ireland by 138 runs in the first one-day international in Sharjah on Tuesday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Nasir Jamal and Rahmat Shah notched half centuries to lead Afghanistan to 238-9 in their 50 overs after they were put in to bat by Ireland, while teenage star Rashid Khan added 48.

Sixteen-year-old off-spinner Mujeeb Zadran took 4-24, the joint-best figures for an Afghan bowler on ODI debut, to help dismiss Ireland for 100 in 31.4 overs.

The second match is also in Sharjah on Thursday.