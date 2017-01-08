Afghanistani cricketer Shapoor Zadran attacked by gunmen in Kabul - Report
No group or individual has come out to claim responsibility of the incident.
New Delhi: Unknown gunmen reportedly opened fire on Afghanistani cricketer Shapoor Zadran in capital Kabul.
The reports indicate that the incident took place late on Saturday night in the vicinity of Bagrami area of Kabul but Zadran managed to escape.
As per a report in Khamma.com, Zadran was heading towards his house along with this brother when when both came under attack by unknown gunmen.
Sources close to Zadran revealed that that this is not the first instance of unidentified gunmen carrying out failed attack on the cricketer.
No group or individual has come out to claim responsibility of the incident and the Afghanistan cricket board is also yet to react towards the reported attack on Zadran.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Virender Sehwag finally speaks up on MS Dhoni stepping down as captain – Here's what he said
- MS Dhoni steps down as captain: Here's how Pakistani cricketers reacted
- Heart disease: Five simple ways to prevent it!
- India vs England squad: Super-excited Yuvraj Singh commits a Gaffe on twitter
- ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli still second in batsmen charts; Ashwin-Jadeja top bowlers' standings