Afghanistani cricketer Shapoor Zadran attacked by gunmen in Kabul

No group or individual has come out to claim responsibility of the incident.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 - 22:32
New Delhi: Unknown gunmen reportedly opened fire on Afghanistani cricketer Shapoor Zadran in capital Kabul.

The reports indicate that the incident took place late on Saturday night in the vicinity of Bagrami area of Kabul but Zadran managed to escape.

As per a report in Khamma.com, Zadran was heading towards his house along with this brother when when both came under attack by unknown gunmen.

Sources close to Zadran revealed that that this is not the first instance of unidentified gunmen carrying out failed attack on the cricketer.

No official statement or details of the attack have been released either from the cricketer or from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

No group or individual has come out to claim responsibility of the incident and the Afghanistan cricket board is also yet to react towards the reported attack on Zadran.

First Published: Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 12:14

