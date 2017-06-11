Afghanistan's Rashid Khan wrecks West Indies to pick up 7/18 in first ODI, cricket world bows down

New Delhi: Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan continued his incredible rise to stardom, recording the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking 7/18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.

Rashid wasted no time weaving his magic, picking up wickets with his first two balls, Jason Mohammed edging to first slip before Roston Chase was deceived by a googly and trapped plum leg before for a golden duck.

The 18-year-old from Nangarhar then delivered an encore in his next over, sending two more West Indies batsmen packing with consecutive balls as the home team collapsed to 70 for six wickets.

Sri Lanka paceman Chaminda Vaas is the only bowler to take more than seven wickets in an ODI. He took eight for 19 against Zimbabwe in 2001.

West Indies eventually were dismissed for 149 after 44.4 overs, after Afghanistan had compiled 212 for six from their 50 overs.

Here's a video of the Afghanistan bowler's scintillating spell:-

Rashid's stunning display with the ball got Twitter flooded with reactions:-

His name is Khan...Rashid Khan. Seven wicket haul (7/18) to down West Indies. Ek aur padosi form mein — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 10, 2017

Best bowling figures in ODIs 8/19 - Vaas

7/12 - Afridi

7/15 - McGrath

7/18 - RASHID KHAN Rashid is among legends! Great going#WIvAFG pic.twitter.com/X28tuv0VIT — Cricket Chitchat (@CricChitchat) June 10, 2017

Rashid Khan continues his stardom at the Caribbean. Claims a whopping 7/18 in the first ODI against WI. Bravo!

#OrangeArmy #WIvAFG — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) June 10, 2017

Two balls. Two wickets. @ACBofficials' @rashidkhan_19 has to be one of the best legspinners in the world at the moment! #WIvAFG — Tim Cutler (@timcutler) June 10, 2017

Away from #CT17, Afghanistan's @rashidkhan_19 has taken the 4th best ODI bowling figures ever with 7/18 against the West Indies! pic.twitter.com/FHLWj6Gz4L — ICC (@ICC) June 10, 2017

Javed Ahmadi top scored for Afghanistan with 81, but the night belonged to Rashid, who dedicated his Man of the Match award to the victims of the recent Kabul bomb blast.

"We`re trying our best to bring back smiles and happiness in whatever way we can," he said.

The Afghanistan victory comes on the heels of three straight Twenty20 losses to West Indies.

Friday`s contest was the first of a three-match ODI series between the teams. The second game is on Sunday at the same venue.

(With Reuters inputs)