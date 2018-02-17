After a six-year hiatus, veteran Rumeli Dhar to replace injured Jhulan Goswami

New Delhi: Veteran all-rounder Rumeli Dhar returned to the Indian women's cricket team for the remaining three T20 Internationals against South Africa in place of an inured Jhulan Goswami, thus ending a six-year hiatus.

The women's selection committee was forced to make this change after pace spearhead Goswami suffered an injury to her heel ahead of the first T20. The pacer recently became the first female cricketer to take 200 ODI wickets in the second match against South Africa, which India won by 178 runs at Kimberley.

Goswami, an ICC Women Cricketer of the Year in 2007, had earlier broken Australian Cathryn Fitzpatrick's record of highest wickets in women ODIs. Indian women registered a comprehensive nine-wicket win in the second match yesterday and lead the T20I series 2-0.