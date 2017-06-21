After Anil Kumble's resignation, angry fans slam Virat Kohli, ask BCCI to sack him as captain

New Delhi: Soon after Anil Kumble decided to step down as the coach of the Indian cricket team, there was a huge outrage among fans who slammed Indian skipper Virat Kohli for his reported rift with the veteran leggie.

Days after BCCI announced that Kumble will continue as the head coach till the end of West Indies tour, Jumbo stepped down from his post citing the 'reservations' which Kohli had with his coaching style.

Fans were clearly unhappy with Kohli and while many slammed him for the move, some also demanded the Indian board to sack him from the captain's post.

Here's how they reacted:

virat kohli should be sacked immediately for his high headed behavior — sudhir mahajan (@mahajans6060) June 21, 2017

Virat should also resign — Gururaj Acharya (@guru_rajacharya) June 21, 2017

What right he has got?he has gone overboard,already match lost?any apology 4 poor play?they sold nation's pride,kohl shud resign — CHANDAR r v (@chandar58) June 20, 2017

Shame Virat ....Dhoni is guiding you...you are zero as captain https://t.co/cwnQE1aC9V — robin batra (@robinbatra1) June 20, 2017

Virat Kohli is a rude and unpleasant character.He doesn't respect even his seniors and coach. — Ramesh Kumar (@RameshK25127542) June 21, 2017

@imVkohli u r a gr8 player but u will never be a good sportsman like sachin & dhoni. Respect ur seniors or history won't spare u — pratik (@bhartiyaR1) June 21, 2017

Viratkohli hasnt achieved even 25% of Kumble. We Indians always don't value true Hero like Kumble and MSD. We like big show off like virat — Ram K Singh (@ramksing) June 21, 2017

Kumble`s resignation came two days after India`s 180-run loss to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final.

However, India board officials praised 46-year-old Kumble, who was put in charge of coaching last June, for his tenure.

"We wish to place on record our sincere appreciation for the immense contribution by Anil Kumble to the team which enabled India to attain the No.1 Test position," acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary said.

"Indian cricket needs his continued contribution in various capacities and wishes him all the best in his future endeavour."

The BCCI has retained the rest of its coaching staff for the West Indies series, with MV Sridhar supervising the team`s management.

India will play five one-day internationals in the Caribbean, with a Twenty20 international wrapping up the trip on July 9.