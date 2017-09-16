close
After calling Virat Kohli 'sweeper', Dennis Freedman asks 'Sachin who' - See how Indians replied

Dennis Freedman, an Australian blogger, took to Twitter ahead of the match to post a photograph of the Men in Blue - who swept the stands at the Eden Gardens as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on Gandhi Jayanti last year.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 13:25
After calling Virat Kohli &#039;sweeper&#039;, Dennis Freedman asks &#039;Sachin who&#039; - See how Indians replied
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Cricket fans from India and Pakistan joined hands to hit out at an Australian journalist, who posted a deplorable tweet about the Men in Blue ahead of the opening game of Independence Cup.

Dennis Freedman, an Australian blogger, took to Twitter ahead of the match to post a photograph of the Men in Blue - who swept the stands at the Eden Gardens as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on Gandhi Jayanti last year.

But Freedman invited trouble for himself with his caption that read, "Sweepers clean the stadium in readiness for the World XI match." 

He did not stop there as he re-posted his 'infamous' 'Sachin Who' picture and Indian cricket fans just couldn't hold back.

From abusing him to sending photoshopped images, Indian cricket fans gave it back to Dennis and he also retweeted some of the tweets. As always, it was fun to see Dennis and Indian cricket fans enjoying themselves on Twitter.

Dennis, who has more than 65,000 followers on Twitter, used to run Richie Benaud’s parody account which was banned by Twitter, mostly presents a humorous angle of the game and gets great response on his Twitter account. His Richie Benaud parody account was so popular that former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen described it as his favourite Twitter account.

Virat Kohli sweeperDennis FreedmanSachin whoSachin tendulkarIndia Cricket Newscricket newsIndia vs Australia

