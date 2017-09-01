After India debacle, Sri Lanka fail to seal automatic ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 qualification spot

New Delhi: Riding on clinical centuries from opener Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli, Team India registered a massive 168-run win over the jaded Sri Lankan side taking the five-match series lead to 4-0, at Premadasa Stadium, today. But apart from the heavy loss which has sort of turned out to be a part of their life, at least for the year 2017, what has turned out to be a bitter humiliation for the hosts is that they now have been unable to book a direct qualification spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Ahead of the five-match ODI series, Sri Lanka had a tough deal ahead of them. They had to register at least two victories in the series against India to seal their berth for the upcoming Cricket World Cup to be held in England and Wales in 2019. But they failed. Losing four matches on the trot, they failed to bag the spot and ergo their fate now depends on the West Indies team. \

Even if the Islanders win the last match, which as per analysts can only turn out to be yet another miracle in the last one week, still their qualification spot wouldn't be a confirmation.

Windies have a five-match series against England, right after the conclusion of the Test series and then a one-off against Ireland on September 13 at Stormont. If they lose just one of its six upcoming matches, it will prove to be a delight for the Sri Lankan cricket. If the Caribbean team can manage a six-out-of-six in the upcoming series, only then can they outclass the 1996 World Cup Champions.

What happens if Sri Lanka faces yet another whitewash on home soil? West Indies can easily pip the Asian country with a victory over Ireland and then registering at least a four-match win against England could take them through.

Sri Lanka will however, amake it to England for the coveted tournament through a Qualifying tournament. It will basically feature the bottom four sides as per the latest ODI team rankings, top-four teams from the ICC World Cricket League Championship and top-two nations ICC World Cricket League. The two teams who stands atop will them be lined up with the reat eight for the Cricket World Cup 2019.