After losing U-19 hosting rights, BCCI seeks govt nod involving Pakistan in 2018 Asia Cup

New Delhi: Days after losing the rights to host U-19 Asia Cup after objection from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly written to seek government's clearance to host the 2018 Asia Cup.

"We had written to the government for the U-19 Asia Cup three months ago and we did not get a response. So the event had to be shifted to Malaysia. Now for the senior event, we will again write to the government as there cannot be an Asia Cup without an India or Pakistan," a BCCI official, who did not wish to be quoted, told PTI.

Last week, PCB registered a moral victory over their arch-rivals after forcing the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to move the U-19 Asia Cup out of Bengaluru to Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.

Pakistan had objected to India hosting the tournament, citing political tensions between the two countries. The decision to shift the venue was taken during ACC's development committee meeting held in Colombo.

"The India-Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup is the marquee clash. If that doesn't happen, the tournament is meaningless. And let me make it clear, it is not about playing Pakistan in a bilateral event, it is a multi-team event like any ICC event," the official added.

Despite the prevailing tensions between the two countries, India and Pakistan have been playing each other in world events and recently faced each other twice in the Champions Trophy in England.

The women's team, which reached the final of the women's World Cup, too played against Pakistan in the round robin stage of the tournament.

"Like any ICC event, Asia Cup also involves other teams and an India-Pakistan clash is unavoidable," said the official.

The source also revealed that the Asia Cup, which was earlier planned for June, will now be played in the second half of the year due to rain factor.

"The rain could be a factor in June, therefore it was agreed to shift the tournament to September or October. The the final dates will be announced soon."

In the last edition, India defeated hosts Bangladesh in Dhaka to win the tournament. Asia Cup is a format-wise rotational tournament between One-Day International and Twenty20 International, on the basis of upcoming world events.

(With PTI inputs)