Sachin Tendulkar shares inspiring Facebook post about Jhulan Goswami

New Delhi: Indian cricket team has been quite impressive at the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup in England.

They broke records, created history, and even shut down sexist comments. Mithali Raj's excellent captaincy and her team's impressive performance on the field, helped them reach the semifinals.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has come forward and recognised the potential these women have. In a series of Facebook posts, Tendulkar acclaimed Jhulan Goswami and Captain Mithali Raj, praising them for their records and introducing their stories to the world.

Although Sachin has only posted about these two cricketers, we hope he has more posts lined up. Because the world needs to realise the potential these women have and start applauding and celebrating their achievements.

We hope he keeps up the good work and introduces all the gems of Indian cricket team. Though these women are unbelievable in every sense, and shouldn't need any introduction, praise coming from a cricket legend like Tendulkar only adds to their great performance and talent.

India will play Australia in the semifinal on Thursday and the winner of that game will take on hosts England in the final on Sunday.