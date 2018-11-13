हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahendra Singh Dhoni

After ruling cricket field, MS Dhoni has a go at Kabaddi

The 37-year-old cricketer seemed completely at ease during the shoot as evident from the smile on his face . 

After ruling cricket field, MS Dhoni has a go at Kabaddi
Image Credits: Twitter/@RhitiSports

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had great fun while playing Kabaddi during a promotional advertisement for the Pro Kabaddi League, as evident from images shared. 

The 37-year-old cricketer seemed completely at ease during the shoot as evident from the smile on his face and immense excitement.

Dhoni was dropped from the T20I squads for the recently concluded series against West Indies as well as the upcoming away series against Australia. 

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar stated that he was not aware of the mindset of the selectors and the reasoning behind the decision, elaborating that he made no attempts to influence anyone with regard to the decision making. 

"I don't know what the mindset of the selectors is and I haven't looked to influence anyone by giving opinions. What happens in the dressing room and between captain, coach and selectors should stay within them," he said. 

Indian skipper Virat Kohli further attempted to play down the controversy, stating that the decision had been taken by Dhoni himself in order to make way for Rishabh Pant in T20s. 

"I can assure you that it has nothing to do with anything that people are thinking and as a captain, I can certainly assure you of that," said Kohli.

"Dhoni regularly play the ODIs with us and he is trying to help a youngster." 

"I think the selectors have already addressed this if I'm not wrong. And he's been spoken to, firstly... So, I don't see any reason why I should be sitting here and explaining that. I think the selectors have come out and explained exactly what happened," added Kohli.

"I was not part of that conversation so... It is what the selectors explained. I think people are putting too much variables into the situation, which is not the case I can assure you of that. He's still a very integral part of this team and he just feels that in the T20 format, someone like Rishabh can get more chances," Kohli concluded. 

The Indian team is all set to face off against Australia in an away series following a truimphant home campaign against West Indies.  

Tags:
Mahendra Singh DhoniPro Kabaddi LeagueKabaddiSachin tendulkarVirat Kohli

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close