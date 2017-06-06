After Sourav Ganguly and Shane Warne, Virender Sehwag trolls wife Aarti in style
One of the most entertaining batsmen to have played cricket, Sehwag has ensured there is no dearth of entertainment for his fans despite him having retired from the game.
New Delhi: A day after he severely trolled former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly and legendary leg spinner Shane Warne, former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag shifted his focus towards his wife Aarti.
Sehwag, who has been entertaining the fans with his funny commentary during ICC Champions Trophy, decided to troll his better half.
The Nawab of Nazafgarh took to Twitter to write, "Biwi ji has given me title of King. It's like Chess. King can take only one step at a time and Queen can do whatever she wants to #HasiBand"
Biwi ji has given me title of King. It's like Chess. King can take only one step at a time and Queen can do whatever she wants to #HasiBand pic.twitter.com/W61eTPX0li
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 5, 2017
It isn't for the first time that Sehwag has trolled his wife.
He once tweeted a photograph with Aarti with a message that read, "With wife be like u r at non-striker end.Let her do the talking & run when you need to #mybestpartner."
The couple, which tied the knot in 2004, have two kids - Aryavir & Vedant.