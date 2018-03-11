After wife says ready to resolve matter, Shami agrees to patch up

NEW DELHI: Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami on Sunday said that only a patch up with wife Hasin Jahan would do good for them and their daughter. The cricketer further said that he is even ready to go to Kolkata to solve the matter.

"If this matter can be solved by talking, nothing can be better than that. Only patch up will do good for us & our daughter. If i have to go to Kolkata to solve the matter, i will. I am ready to talk, whenever she wants," Shami said.

The cricketer has been charged with attempt to murder after Hasin filed a complaint of extra-marital affair and domestic violence against him. A non-bailable warrant has been issued against him in connection with the case.

He, however, defended himself and called for a thorough investigation into the allegations. "There have been many accusations which are increasing day by day. I don't want to give an explanation about it and I want it to be investigated thoroughly," the Indian pacer said.

Keeping up the attack on her husband, Shami's wife Hasin Jahan earlier today said that she tried her best to save their marriage. "Till the day I took to social media, I tried to convince him to save our marriage. If he tries to come back I may still consider," Haseen Jahan said.

She claimed that he is making up all sorts of things to save himself from allegations. She also alleged that he would have run away had she not found his mobile phone. "I tried to convince him that he should accept his mistake, I have been trying for very long. He would've run away to UP by now if I did not catch hold of that mobile phone, he would've divorced me till now if I did not have the mobile phone," Hasin Jahan said.

Following the allegations, the BCCI has left the 27-year-old bowler out of its contract scheme. "The BCCI has taken cognisance of all the reports emerging about Mohammed Shami's personal life. It is purely a personal matter and the BCCI has nothing to do with it. However, keeping in mind that the woman in question has met the police commissioner of Kolkata, it is only prudent on BCCI's part to wait for any official inquiry to take place," a board official was quoted as saying.

The case could also impact his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that starts on April 7 as his franchise Delhi Daredevils is awaiting a direction from the BCCI on his availability.

"We are waiting for a direction from BCCI on him. We approached the BCCI on this. It's a tri-partite agreement between the player, the franchise and the BCCI. BCCI is doing some internal checks and they said they would get back to us soon. We are waiting for their feedback," Delhi Daredevils chief executive Hemant Dua had said on Saturday.

Shami has maintained that the allegations against him are part of a "big conspiracy" to derail his cricket career.