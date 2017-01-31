After winning a bet over Roger Federer, Sachin Tendulkar waiting for Yuvraj Singh to face him
After being 0-2 in the final set, Roger Federer fought back to beat Rafael Nadal to lift the 2017 Australian Open trophy.
New Delhi: After Roger Federer defeated Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final to claim his 18th Grand Slam of career, the epic match prompted reactions from all over the world including past and present Indian cricketers.
In a video chat with Sachin Tendulkar, Kevin Pietersen asked him to name his favourite sporting icon, out of cricket. Sachin was prompt to take Roger's name. He even expressed how big a fan he is of the Swiss maestro, whose career Sachin has been following for past 13-14 years.
Here's the video of the conversation:-
Sachin speaks on his sporting inspiration! pic.twitter.com/R7m6uuO75v
— Mayank Kapoor (@mayankkapoor78) January 31, 2017
The video also shows Sachin talking about Yuvraj Singh, who once claimed that Andy Roddick was better than Roger Federer. Tendulkar even advised Yuvraj to start watching Federer and his tennis experience would change, to which Yuvi said that let's compare both at the end of their careers.
Sachin also claimed that he is still waiting for Yuvraj to come face to face and discuss the matter.
After being 0-2 in the final set, Roger Federer fought back to beat Rafael Nadal to lift the 2017 Australian Open trophy.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Fateh ka Fatwa: Is it the right time to bring reforms in Muslim laws?
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Is the 'Budget' becoming a victim of electoral politics?
- Protests across US against Trump's immigration ban
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
- IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Virender Sehwag lost for words as Jasprit Bumrah bowls India to thrilling win
- India vs England: Virat Kohli hits a breathtaking six, again — VIDEO
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!