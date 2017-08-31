close
Ahead of 300th ODI, here's MS Dhoni's incredible 112 metre six against Australia - Watch

India needed 12 runs of last 4 balls against Australia when MS Dhoni produced one of his trademark shots which sailed over not only the long boundry at Adelaide Oval but also quite a few rows back. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 11:10
Ahead of 300th ODI, here&#039;s MS Dhoni&#039;s incredible 112 metre six against Australia
YouTube (Screen Grab)

New Delhi: One of Indian cricket's favourite sons, MS Dhoni, is all set to play his 300th ODI as he steps on to the R Premedasa pitch hoping to finish the landmark game with yet another clinical performance.

Dhoni, who has the reputation of hitting some of the biggest sixes in cricket, will be looking forward to treat the crowd by doing just the same today as well.

As India's Six-hitting machine gears up for his 300th One-Day International, we have a look at one of the biggest sixes he has hit so far in his career.

PICS: MS Dhoni gears up for 300th ODI in unsual style

India needed 12 runs of last 4 balls against Australia when MS Dhoni produced one of his trademark shots which sailed over not only the long boundry at Adelaide Oval but also quite a few rows back. As far as distance is concerned it was recorded at around 112 meters. It is widely recognised as Mahi's biggest six in the format, if not overall.

Heading into the 4th ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo, Dhoni should be in fine fettle after playing a significant role in bailing out the team in back-to-back tricky chases against the hosts, slowly falling apart.

The unbeaten knocks of 45 and 67 under pressure is a proof that he is still not finished and his eyes are firmly set on the 50-over World Cup of 2019.

From being a world class finisher to playing a second fiddle to Rohit Sharmas and Bhuvneshwar Kumars, Dhoni has added another dimension to his game.

MS Dhoni

