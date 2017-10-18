Air pollution makes Virender Sehwag sad before Diwali

New Delhi: Whether during his playing days or now in the commentary box and on social media, Virender Sehwag is always known to bring smiles on the face of his fans, but there is something that saddens Viru ahead of Diwali on Thursday.

Seemingly, while travelling along the highway, Sehwag spotted stubble being burnt in the fields and clicked an image from his moving vehicle.

He then posted it on Twitter with the message "Sad to see this. It's a common site in Punjab - Haryana. Need measures to help address this & prevent smog and pollution."

Sad to see this. It's a common site in Punjab - Haryana. Need measures to help address this & prevent smog and pollution. pic.twitter.com/s5KuQ5xUEj — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 17, 2017

Smog is already creating havoc in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) taking air pollution to an alarming level, and stubble-burning by farmers in the adjoining northern states of Haryana and Punjab is considered to be the major reason behind it.

As a measure to minimise air pollution, the Delhi government has banned burning crackers this Diwali.