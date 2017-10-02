close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Ajinkya Rahane joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli with four consecutive fifties against Australia

Well, for Rahane, he has indeed filled up the gap for Dhawan. In the absence of Rohit during the Windies tour, he had a similar record to his name – four consecutive fifties in the Caribbeans. But he missed his chances in the historic Sri Lanka series. And then again, in absence of another opener, he has a similar record.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 2, 2017 - 00:15
Ajinkya Rahane joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli with four consecutive fifties against Australia
IANS

New Delhi: Amid the brilliance of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya in the Australia ODI series, one may not have noticed the consistency put forth by Ajinkya Rahane with the willow, but the opener ramped up his fourth consecutive fifty-plus scores in Nagpur on Sunday to join Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli on an elite list.

Eying an around-par 242 in a turning-Nagpur track, India openers Rohit Sharma (125) and Rahane (61) put forth a stunning and yet another 100-plus opening stand to give the hosts that initial push and confidence. Rohit's love affair with the willow when it comes to Australia might have overshadowed his partner's half-century, but it is indeed worth applauding for Rahane who very comfortably filled in the gap of Shikhar Dhawan. With seven boundaries, he notched up his 24th ODI fifty – fourth in a row.

With that ravishing 61 in Nagpur, he joined Sachin and Kohli on the list of Indian batsman with four consecutive fifty-plus scores against Australia in ODIs. He also became the eighth opener to achieve the feat of four successive fifty-plus scores on more than one occasion. Only Tendulkar is the other Indian on the list with three such instances to his name.

Well, for Rahane, he has indeed filled up the gap for Dhawan. In the absence of Rohit during the Windies tour, he had a similar record to his name – four consecutive fifties in the Caribbeans. But he missed his chances in the historic Sri Lanka series. And then again, in absence of another opener, he has a similar record.

Team India will now head to Ranchi for the T20I series against Australia, but Rahane has failed to make it to the squad for the three-match series.  

TAGS

India vs AustraliaVirat KohliSachin tendulkarAjinkya RahaneRohit SharmaShikhar Dhawancricket news

From Zee News

Tearful Gerard Pique haunted by &#039;worst experience&#039;
Football

Tearful Gerard Pique haunted by 'worst experience...

PKL 2017: Bengal beat Jaipur in thrilling Inter Zone Challenge tie
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017: Bengal beat Jaipur in thrilling Inter Zone Challe...

Newcastle United frustrate Liverpool despite Philippe Coutinho strike
Football

Newcastle United frustrate Liverpool despite Philippe Couti...

cricket

Pak vs SL, 1st Test: Yasir Shah double leaves Lankans in tr...

Arsene Wenger savours 21st anniversary as Arsenal sink Brighton
Football

Arsene Wenger savours 21st anniversary as Arsenal sink Brig...

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Female assistant referee to be seen in for first time in India
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Female assistant referee to be seen in...

Barcelona beat Las Palmas behind closed doors amid Catalonia clashes
Football

Barcelona beat Las Palmas behind closed doors amid Cataloni...

Football

Kolkata Port Trust goalkeeper's mutilated body found o...

Anirban Lahiri&#039;s effort keep Internationals alive in Presidents Cup
Other Sports

Anirban Lahiri's effort keep Internationals alive in P...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video