close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Ajinkya Rahane pledges to support PM Narendra Modi's 'Swachhata hi Seva' movement

Apart from Rahane, actors Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar have also pledged their support to the movement.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 11:18
Ajinkya Rahane pledges to support PM Narendra Modi&#039;s &#039;Swachhata hi Seva&#039; movement
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Team India batsman Ajinkya Rahane received a special invite from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being a part of the Swachhata hi seva movement.

Replying to this, Rahane uploaded a photo of the letter on his official Twitter handle that said, "Respected @narendramodi ji. I’m truly humbled to receive this letter from you. It’s my honour to participate in SWACHHATA HI SEVA movement."

Earlier, PM Modi wrote a personalised letter to celebrities, industrialists and noted personalities to support the initiative. In the letter, PM Modi cited Mahatma Gandhi’s beliefs and said the people in the country should participate in cleanliness initiatives across India ahead of Gandhi Jayanti.

"Bapu also believed strongly that Swachhata is for each of us to practice… Let us ensure that the coming days are about living the Mantra of "Swachhata Hi Seva". Leading up to Gandhi Jayanti, we can encourage widespread support for, and participation in cleanliness initiatives across India," the PM said.

Rahane is presently a part of the Indian team that is facing Australia in five-match ODI series.

The right-handed batsman scored a sensible half-century during the second ODI in Kolkata. India later rode on Kuldeep Yadav’s hat-trick to restrict the visiting team to 202 and beat them by 50 runs after scoring 252 in 50 overs to go 2-0 up in the series.

Apart from Rahane, actors Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar have also pledged their support to the movement.

TAGS

Ajinkya RahanePM Narendra ModiSwachhata hi Seva movementIndia vs Australiacricket newsIndia Cricket News

From Zee News

Virender Sehwag compares Nathan Coulter-Nile to Neil Nitin Mukesh, leaves Twitter in splits
cricket

Virender Sehwag compares Nathan Coulter-Nile to Neil Nitin...

Virat Kohli plays 10 times better when he fights with people: Stuart Clark warns Australia
cricket

Virat Kohli plays 10 times better when he fights with peopl...

Japan Open: Sikki Reddy, Pranaav Jerry Chopra lose in mixed doubles semis
Badminton

Japan Open: Sikki Reddy, Pranaav Jerry Chopra lose in mixed...

Virat Kohli hails Kuldeep Yadav for becoming third Indian to take an ODI hat-trick
cricket

Virat Kohli hails Kuldeep Yadav for becoming third Indian t...

Alvaro Morata will fill Diego Costa void for Chelsea, says Andriy Shevchenko
Football

Alvaro Morata will fill Diego Costa void for Chelsea, says...

Rafael Nadal, Tomas Berdych beaten but Europe dominates Laver Cup day one
Tennis

Rafael Nadal, Tomas Berdych beaten but Europe dominates Lav...

Jose Mourinho juggles Manchester United&#039;s attacking riches
Football

Jose Mourinho juggles Manchester United's attacking ri...

Sergio Aguero deserves more acclaim at Manchester City, says Pep Guardiola
Football

Sergio Aguero deserves more acclaim at Manchester City, say...

Bayern Munich held to 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg in Bundesliga
Football

Bayern Munich held to 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg in Bundesl...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video