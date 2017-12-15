Ajinkya Rahane's father arrested after his car runs over a woman in Kolhapur

New Delhi: Indian Test cricketer Ajinkya Rahane's father, Madhukar Baburao Rahane, was on Friday involved in a car accident when the vehicle he was driving hit a woman who succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

According to reports in the local media, Kolhapur Police has arrested Madhukar and questioned him.

Details filtering in suggest that Rahane's father was travelling with the family and driving his Hyundai i20 on National Highway No. 4 when he lost control of the vehicle in the Kangal area and accidentally hit the woman named Ashatai Kamble.

People gathered at the accident site took the woman to a nearby government hospital and Rahane's father to the police station. She died at the hospital.

The Kolhapur Police has reportedly registered a case under the IPC Act 304A, 337, 338, 279 and 184.