close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Alastair Cook picks his All-Time XI; Graham Gooch to lead, but no Indian in the list

In a recent video posted by Lord's Twitter account, Cook revealed his all-time XI which surprisingly did not feature any Indian cricketer including the great Tendulkar. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 18:26
Alastair Cook picks his All-Time XI; Graham Gooch to lead, but no Indian in the list

New Delhi: Former England skipper Alastair Cook, who recently handed over the team's bandwagon to Joe Root in a bid to prolong his career, picked his All-Time XI featuring some of the greats of the game.

Cook presently is the only cricketer to possibly overhaul Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 15,921 Test runs. The 32-year-old has so far amassed 11,174 runs from 142 Tests, which makes him England’s highest run-getter in the format.

In a recent video posted by Lord's Twitter account, Cook revealed his all-time XI which surprisingly did not feature any Indian cricketer including the great Tendulkar. 

Here's the complete list:

  1. Graham Gooch (c)
  2. Matthew Hayden 
  3. Brian Lara 
  4. Ricky Ponting 
  5. AB de Villiers
  6. Kumar Sangakkara
  7. Jacques Kallis
  8. Shane Warne
  9. James Anderson
  10. Muttiah Muralitharan
  11. Glenn McGrath

Cook named former England great Graham Gooch as the captain of his side, with Mathew Hayden joining him as the second opener. Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting and Ab de Villiers solidified the middle order with Kumar Sangakara as the wicket-keeper.

Jachques Kallis was the sole all-rounder in the list followed by two spinners - Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan and two seamers – James Anderson, Glenn McGrath – to conclude the team.

Indian fans on social media didn't hold back their disappointment on seeing the list.

At the end of the video, Cook said that he believes his side is a tough one to beat and offered due apologies to some of the great players who missed out.

The parameters of selection were players he has played with or against.

TAGS

Alastair CookAll-time XISachin tendulkarGraham GoochEngland cricket

From Zee News

Neymar&#039;s reported nod to PSG in €222m​ deal causes huge stir, but is it really happening?
Football

Neymar's reported nod to PSG in €222m​ deal causes hug...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: England beat South Africa in last-over thriller, qualify for final
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: England beat South Africa in la...

Joe Hart joins West Ham United on season-long loan from Manchester City
Football

Joe Hart joins West Ham United on season-long loan from Man...

Niroshan Dickwella&#039;s stumping controversy leaves Twitter in splits, Graeme Cremer questions third-umpire over not-out call
cricket

Niroshan Dickwella's stumping controversy leaves Twitt...

WATCH: Sarah Taylor produces magical stumping to dismiss Trisha Chetty in WWC 2017 semi-final
cricket

WATCH: Sarah Taylor produces magical stumping to dismiss Tr...

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag wish explosive India opener Smriti Mandhana on her 21st birthday
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag wish explosive India open...

Sachin Tendulkar urges youngsters to stop being couch potatoes, teaches importance of fitness
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar urges youngsters to stop being couch potat...

WATCH: On way to unveil statue, Sourav Ganguly faces struggle over berth with fellow passenger
cricket

WATCH: On way to unveil statue, Sourav Ganguly faces strugg...

Ishant Sharma speaks about his chemistry with MS Dhoni, reveals conversation with Steve Smith in Bengaluru Test
cricket

Ishant Sharma speaks about his chemistry with MS Dhoni, rev...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video