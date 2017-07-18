Alastair Cook picks his All-Time XI; Graham Gooch to lead, but no Indian in the list

New Delhi: Former England skipper Alastair Cook, who recently handed over the team's bandwagon to Joe Root in a bid to prolong his career, picked his All-Time XI featuring some of the greats of the game.

Cook presently is the only cricketer to possibly overhaul Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 15,921 Test runs. The 32-year-old has so far amassed 11,174 runs from 142 Tests, which makes him England’s highest run-getter in the format.

In a recent video posted by Lord's Twitter account, Cook revealed his all-time XI which surprisingly did not feature any Indian cricketer including the great Tendulkar.

Former @englandcricket captain Alastair Cook picks his All Time XI! Who makes the final cut? #LoveLords pic.twitter.com/JSoEgx6Rez — Lord's Ground (@HomeOfCricket) July 17, 2017

Here's the complete list:

Graham Gooch (c) Matthew Hayden Brian Lara Ricky Ponting AB de Villiers Kumar Sangakkara Jacques Kallis Shane Warne James Anderson Muttiah Muralitharan Glenn McGrath

Cook named former England great Graham Gooch as the captain of his side, with Mathew Hayden joining him as the second opener. Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting and Ab de Villiers solidified the middle order with Kumar Sangakara as the wicket-keeper.

Jachques Kallis was the sole all-rounder in the list followed by two spinners - Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan and two seamers – James Anderson, Glenn McGrath – to conclude the team.

Indian fans on social media didn't hold back their disappointment on seeing the list.

R u kidding me ? No sachin tendulkar ? — Prasad Shigwan (@PrasadShigwan10) July 17, 2017

Best comment was "always check the contents before posting the video ....Can't stop laughing #AmazingContent — Kiran (@___Kiran) July 18, 2017

No sachin I guess he thought not naming sachin will make him roam around news channels — Chandran Kannan (@imchand_kannan) July 17, 2017

No indians because he still didn't forget 4-0 test series of last year — Alish ajani (@ajanialish) July 18, 2017

Where is sachin ? Where is MS DHONI ? where is virat kohli?? — Dibyendu Chowdhury (@Dibyendu0077) July 18, 2017

At the end of the video, Cook said that he believes his side is a tough one to beat and offered due apologies to some of the great players who missed out.

The parameters of selection were players he has played with or against.