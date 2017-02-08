Alastair Cook steps down as Test captain: England captain says 'new voice' was needed

London: Former England captain Alastair Cook said his decision to relinquish the captaincy will allow a `new voice` to inspire the young English team reach its potential, although he plans to contribute by scoring runs.

The 32-year-old opening batsman announced he was standing down on Monday after a record 59 tests in charge with Joe Root, who is now the favourite to succeed him in the role.

Under Cook`s tenure England have faltered, drawing two of their last three series and suffering a 4-0 drubbing in India.

"After four or five years of doing it, things have just changed and ultimately, during the last year, the team have played some good cricket without pushing on," said Cook, who won 24 and lost 22 of his tests in charge, told reporters on the Lord`s outfield on Tuesday.

"As captain you are part of that and I think it will be good for the team to have a new voice driving things on in a slightly different way.

"There are huge talents in that dressing room and I hope to be still part of it and be able to lead in a slightly different way. I`m still excited by that."

Cook, whose highlights included two Ashes victories at home in 2013 and 2015 and a first away series victory in India after 28 years in 2012, said it had been a "huge honour" to lead his country for 4-1/2 years.

If Root, as expected, does replace him, he will do so with a ringing endorsement from Cook. "He would do a very good job. He obviously has something about him to bat the way he does," the mild-mannered Cook said.