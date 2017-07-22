Alex Blackwell presents Australia jersey to WBBL teammate Harmanpreet Kaur following 171-run assault in WWC semi-final

New Delhi: Sportsmanship between opponent players is what makes any sport more beautiful to watch. An example of how glorious a sporting relationship between two players and indeed teams can be was set by Australia's Alex Blackwell after she presented Harmanpreet Kaur with an Aussie team jersey soon after India's 36-run victory in the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup. (WWC 2017 Final - India vs England Preview)

Harmanpreet, who also plays for Women's Big Bash League team Sydney Thunder, received the gift after her 171-run assault over the defending champions which eventually led to India's progression to the final of the tournament.

Sydney Thunder skipper Blackwell gave her jersey to Harmanpreet, who later shared the picture on Twitter.

"Special Thanks to @AlexBlackwell2 for the Jersey. @ThunderWBBL," Harmanpreet wrote on Twitter.

Harmanpreet produced inarguably one of the greatest ODI knocks ever in women's cricket yesterday to power India into the final of the World Cup with a stunning 36-run win over defending champions Australia here.

With India in a spot of bother at 35-2 in the 10th over, Harmanpreet came in and mauled the Australian bowlers with her brutal force to remain unbeaten on 171 off 115 balls and power India to 281-4 in the rain-hit semi-final.

Team India will now face England in the final at Lord's on Sunday.