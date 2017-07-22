close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Alex Blackwell presents Australia jersey to WBBL teammate Harmanpreet Kaur following 171-run assault in WWC semi-final

Harmanpreet the Australian bowlers with her brutal force to remain unbeaten on 171 off 115 balls.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 14:24
Alex Blackwell presents Australia jersey to WBBL teammate Harmanpreet Kaur following 171-run assault in WWC semi-final
Courtesy: Twitter (@ImHarmanpreet)

New Delhi: Sportsmanship between opponent players is what makes any sport more beautiful to watch. An example of how glorious a sporting relationship between two players and indeed teams can be was set by Australia's Alex Blackwell after she presented Harmanpreet Kaur with an Aussie team jersey soon after India's 36-run victory in the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup. (WWC 2017 Final - India vs England Preview)

Harmanpreet, who also plays for Women's Big Bash League team Sydney Thunder, received the gift after her 171-run assault over the defending champions which eventually led to India's progression to the final of the tournament.

Sydney Thunder skipper Blackwell gave her jersey to Harmanpreet, who later shared the picture on Twitter.

"Special Thanks to @AlexBlackwell2 for the Jersey. @ThunderWBBL," Harmanpreet wrote on Twitter.

Harmanpreet produced inarguably one of the greatest ODI knocks ever in women's cricket yesterday to power India into the final of the World Cup with a stunning 36-run win over defending champions Australia here.

With India in a spot of bother at 35-2 in the 10th over, Harmanpreet came in and mauled the Australian bowlers with her brutal force to remain unbeaten on 171 off 115 balls and power India to 281-4 in the rain-hit semi-final.

Team India will now face England in the final at Lord's on Sunday.

TAGS

Harmanpreet KaurAlex BlackwellWBBLWomen's World CupWWC 2017Sydney Thundercricket news

From Zee News

International Champions Cup: Manchester United vs Real Madrid – Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time in IST
Football

International Champions Cup: Manchester United vs Real Madr...

Women’s World Cup Final: India vs England – When, where and how to watch the big match on Sunday?
cricket

Women’s World Cup Final: India vs England – When, where and...

SL vs IND: Sri Lankans need favourable pitches for bowlers to trouble India, says Gautam Gambhir
cricket

SL vs IND: Sri Lankans need favourable pitches for bowlers...

Women’s World Cup Final: As India get set to play England, we look at top five players to watch out for
cricket

Women’s World Cup Final: As India get set to play England,...

Women&#039;s World Cup Final, India vs England: How the two sides fared in last five meetings
cricket

Women's World Cup Final, India vs England: How the two...

Women’s World Cup Final Preview: India aim for their first title against three-time winners England at Lord’s on Sunday
cricket

Women’s World Cup Final Preview: India aim for their first...

WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur ramps up seven outrageous sixes enroute to her unbeaten 171 vs Australia
cricket

WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur ramps up seven outrageous sixes enr...

Sachin Tendulkar’s letter got Harmanpreet Kaur a job in Western Railways, narrates Diana Edulji
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar’s letter got Harmanpreet Kaur a job in Wes...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2017: Record-breaking feat as tickets for Sunday finale at Lord&#039;s sold out
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Record-breaking feat as ti...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video