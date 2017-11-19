हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
All 10 wickets in an innings: How good is Indian pace attack? These videos will help you form an opinion – Must watch

Last time Indian pacers took all ten wickets in a Test innings was way back in 1983, in a Test match against the West Indies at Ahmedabad.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 19, 2017, 15:34 PM IST
Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi: Indian pacers took all ten wickets in a Test innings at home for the third time in the history as Virat Kohli & Co fought back against Sri Lanka in the first Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday.

On Day 4 of the match, the trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav shared all Lankan wickets among themselves and restrict the visitors to 294.

Last time Indian pacers took all ten wickets in a Test innings was way back in 1983, in a Test match against the West Indies at Ahmedabad. But the first one came two years earlier, against England in Mumbai.

At Eden Gardens, Bhuvi and Shami took four wickets each, while Yadav contributed with a brace.

Watch the videos, courtesy BCCI:

Here are the figures:

Bhuvi: 27-5-88-4
Shami: 26.3-5-100-4
Yadav: 20-1-79-2

Frontline pinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were given only eight and 1 overs respectively, with skipper Kohli himself bowling 1.1 over.

 

 

 

 

 

 

