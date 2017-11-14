हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Amanda-Jade Wellington bowls women's version of Shane Warne's 'Ball of the Century' - Watch

Shane Warne's legspinner that bamboozled Mike Gatting in the first Test of 1993 Ashes is hailed as 'The Ball of the Century', and it seems the leg-spin legend's compatriot Amanda-Jade Wellington produced almost a similar delivery in her debut Test to dismiss England's Tammy Beaumont in the ongoing women's Ashes.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 14, 2017, 15:26 PM IST
Comments |
Amanda-Jade Wellington bowls women&#039;s version of Shane Warne&#039;s &#039;Ball of the Century&#039; - Watch
Young Australia legspinner Amanda-Jade Wellington (Photo: Cricket Australia)

New Delhi: Shane Warne's legspinner that bamboozled Mike Gatting in the first Test of 1993 Ashes is hailed as 'The Ball of the Century', and it seems the leg-spin legend's compatriot Amanda-Jade Wellington produced almost a similar delivery in her debut Test to dismiss England's Tammy Beaumont in the ongoing women's Ashes.

Like Warne, Amanda pitched the ball outside leg-stump before spinning it viciously past Beaumont's bat to hit the off-stump. The video of the magic delivery was shared by the Twitter account of Australian women's cricket team.

The 20-year-old Amanda, who learned leg-spin bowling after getting inspired by her idol Warne, made her Australia debut last year in an ODI against South Africa. 

Tags:
Women's AshesAmanda-Jade WellingtonShane Warneball of the centuryTamy BeaumontCricketAshes
Next
Story

Stat Attack: Why Sri Lanka beating India in Tests will be a miracle

Trending