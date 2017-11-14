Amanda-Jade Wellington bowls women's version of Shane Warne's 'Ball of the Century' - Watch

New Delhi: Shane Warne's legspinner that bamboozled Mike Gatting in the first Test of 1993 Ashes is hailed as 'The Ball of the Century', and it seems the leg-spin legend's compatriot Amanda-Jade Wellington produced almost a similar delivery in her debut Test to dismiss England's Tammy Beaumont in the ongoing women's Ashes.

Like Warne, Amanda pitched the ball outside leg-stump before spinning it viciously past Beaumont's bat to hit the off-stump. The video of the magic delivery was shared by the Twitter account of Australian women's cricket team.

GOT HER! That is a stunning delivery from Wellington! Wow. A moment of magic at North Sydney Oval #WomensAshes pic.twitter.com/LiVSVcj6TH — Australian Women's Cricket Team (@SouthernStars) November 12, 2017

The 20-year-old Amanda, who learned leg-spin bowling after getting inspired by her idol Warne, made her Australia debut last year in an ODI against South Africa.