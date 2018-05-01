Ambati Rayudu and Siddarth Kaul retain their Orange and Purple Caps on IPL 2018 Matchday 24

Chennai's Ambati Rayudu extended his lead over his competitors to retain the Orange Cap on Matchday 24 of IPL 2018 on Monday. The Purple Cap, meanwhile, stayed with Hyderabad's Siddarth Kaul (11 wickets in 8 matches).

Rayudu scored 41 off 24 balls against Delhi to take his overall tally to 370 runs in 8 matches, ahead of Hyderabad's Kane Williamson (322 runs) and Bangalore's Virat Kohli (317 runs). Rishabh Pant (79) of Delhi and Chennai players MS Dhoni (51*) & Shane Watson (78) were the biggest movers in the batsmen's list and took their tally to 306, 286 and 281 respectively.

Delhi's Trent Boult had a big opportunity to overtake Kaul but he returned a terrible 0/48 in his four overs and stayed second on account of a lesser economy rate.

Talking about the only match of the day... Chennai beat Delhi by 13 runs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium to go back on top of the 2018 IPL standings.

Chasing a mammoth 212 to win, Delhi lost early wickets and were never really in the game thereafter. Young batsman Pant tried to make a match of it with 79 off 45 balls -- studded with seven fours and four sixes -- but once he was sent back by IPL debutant Lungi Ngidi in the 18th over, it was a matter of time before the visitors succumbed to their sixth defeat in eight games.

Vijay Shankar did score 54 not out off 31 balls against all expectations but in all fairness that only helped narrow the margin of defeat as Delhi finished their innings on 198/5 in 20 overs. With the loss, Delhi found themselves in an impossible position as regards their play-off chances. CSK, on the other hand, registered their sixth win in eight matches and overtook Hyderabad on the table.