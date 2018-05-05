Ambati Rayudu, Trent Boult retain their Orange and Purple Caps on IPL 2018 Matchday 28

Chennai's Ambati Rayudu (391 runs in nine games) and Delhi's Trent Boult (13 wickets in nine games) retained their Orange and Purple Caps respectively on Matchday 28 of IPL 2018.

During the KXIP-MI match on Friday, Punjab's Chris Gayle and Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav reached the 300-mark after scoring 50 and 57 respectively but there was no real threat to Rayudu's tally.

The Mumbai duo of Hardik Pandya and Mayank Markande took one wicket each to take their tally to 12 wickets and fell just one wicket short of Boult's tally.

Talking about the only match of the day, Mumbai beat Punjab by six wickets to register their third win in nine IPL 2018 games and keep their slim play-off hopes alive in Indore.

Needing 175 to win, Mumbai adopted a brilliant strategy and started their chase cautiously with an eye on not losing too many wickets. After the Powerplay overs, MI's batsmen picked up and helped their team record a great win. Punjab suffered their third defeat in eight matches.

The entire batting unit came to the party for Mumbai - with the exception of Evin Lewis (10) - and did the job in this must-win contest. Suryakumar top-scored with 57 off 42 balls. Ishan Kishan (25 off 19 balls), Hardik (23 off 13 balls), Rohit Sharma (24* off 15 balls), Krunal Pandya (31* off 12 balls) all played their part to perfection as MI chased down the target with six balls to go.

A couple of overs back, Rohit had become the first Indian cricketer to score 300 sixes in all T20s after hitting Mujeeb Ur Rahman for his first maximum in the 17th over. Later in the over he hit another. With those two sixes, Rohit joined Chris Gayle (842), Kieron Pollard (525), Brendon McCullum (445), Dwayne Smith (367), Shane Watson (357) and David Warner (319) in the 300 sixes or more club.