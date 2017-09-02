Ambidextrous bowler Yasir Jan set to test England ahead of crucial 3rd Test against West Indies

New Delhi: Amid all the lesser opportunities given to a bowler in the game of cricket, there is a 21-year-old ambidextrous bowler who is on the cusp of making an international presence against England and West Indies.

A Pakistani by birth who prior to hitting the nets was only a vegetable vendor at Islamabad, Yasir Jan was a rare discovery for PSL franchise Lahore Qalanders ahead of their campaign last year. A talent search program held by the franchise found the 21-year-old lad to be a true revelation for world cricket. And what makes him unique? – he can bowl with both arms deliverying at an almost similar pace. 145 kmph on the right arm and a tick above 135 kmph on the left-arm.

“Yasir has been an amazing talent,” said his Qalanders coach Muhammad Salman to AFP. “It is an advantage. As a captain when you have right-handed and left-handed batsmen batting then you have a luxury to have a bowler who can bowl with both."

But what must have urged the youngster to pick up this unusual skill? – “I’ve been bowling with both arms since I was a kid,” Yasir had told AFP last year.“Waqar bhai (brother) and Wasim bhai were bowling in 2003 when I saw my first World Cup. I really liked watching them… I’d copy them. And I kept working and working at it and I got good. And it’s helped me get picked.”

Watch his unusual talent here...

"Pakistan quick Yasir Jan, who has been training with the MCC Young Cricketers and playing for Watford Town this summer, will bowl against England and West Indies during the two days leading into the third Test," said a report in The Telegraph.