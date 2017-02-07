Amit Mishra ruled out of sole-Test against Bangladesh, Kuldeep Yadav named replacement
Kuldeep, who is uncapped in the traditional format of the game, has received his maiden call-up to an Indian Test squad as Mishra had to pull out.
New Delhi: Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out of India's sole Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad after picking up a knee injury with Uttar Pradesh left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav named as his replacement.
Kuldeep, who is uncapped in the traditional format of the game, has received his maiden call-up to an Indian Test squad as Mishra had to pull out following his injury.
BCCI's Twitter account broke the news today.
NEWS ALERT - Kuldeep Yadav replaces injured Amit Mishra in #TeamIndia for Bangladesh @Paytm Test match #INDvBAN
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 7, 2017
"NEWS ALERT - Kuldeep Yadav replaces injured Amit Mishra in #TeamIndia for Bangladesh @Paytm Test match #INDvBAN," the tweet read.
Mishra reportedly sustained the injury while fielding in the final T20I against England on February 1 in Bengaluru. He has been asked to take rest and stay off-field as India medical team prepares to schedule further assessment later.
The 22-year-old Kuldeep, has taken 81 wickets in 22 first-class matches at an impressive average of 18.94. He was also one of the star performers in the 2016 Ranji Trophy season, finishing with 35 wickets in 8 matches, with a best of 6/79.
He also possesses batting talent which could be put to use. The Uttar Pradesh boy scored 466 runs at 35.84 with one century and five half-centuries in the Ranji Trophy and deservedly earned a place in the Rest of India team that won the Irani Cup over Gujarat.
