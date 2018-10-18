हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Choudhary not substituting Rahul Johri for ICC meeting, BCCI clarifies

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Thursday, clarified that acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary is not a substitute of Rahul Johri.

Johri did not go to Singapore as he has been asked by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to submit his response to the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by an anonymous person, claiming to his ex-colleague. 

"Ever since it was decided that Mr Rahul Johri would not attend the ICC-CEC meeting, an impression has been created that Mr Amitabh Choudhary, Acting secretary BCCI, is being sent as a 'substitute' for Mr Johri," read the BCCI statement.

BCCI issued a statement to clarify that Choudhary will be attending the ICC meeting in Singapore which is irrespective of Rahul Johri not attending the same.

"Mr Choudhary was scheduled to attend the ICC Board of Directors meeting in the ongoing ICC conference in Singapore even if Mr Johri was going to attend the Chief Executives’ meeting," the statement read.

BCCI in the statement also clarified Choudhary's position in the Board. "It must be noted Mr Choudhary is a Director on the ICC Board of Directors, the highest ICC forum, for nearly two years now and has been representing India/BCCI at the meetings in his capacity as the ICC Board Director," the statement said. 

However, BCCI did not shed light on allegations of sexual harassment against Johri.

"Owing to certain circumstances, Mr Johri is not attending the current meeting, which is attended by the respective Chief Executives of the full member countries. Mr. Choudhary, is, therefore, only, additionally standing in for Mr Johri," the statement read. 

Starting October 15, Johri has 14 days to present his response to the charges.

(With PTI Inputs)

