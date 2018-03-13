Amol Muzumdar to join Rajasthan Royals as batting coach

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals has appointed domestic stalwart Amol Muzumdar as their batting coach for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), it was announced on Tuesday.

Muzumdar, along with Head of Cricket Zubin Bharucha and bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule, will oversee Rajasthan Royals` first camp in their hometown from March 13 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here.

"We are proud to have Amol Muzumdar on board as the team`s batting coach. His record on domestic circuit speaks for his greatness. The young batsmen will get so much to learn from him and develop their skills," Bharucha said.

"Amol and Sairaj both bring skill, experience, and vehemence that will surely drive the energy of the team in the right direction," he added.

Amol Muzumdar said he was honoured to be part of Rajasthan Royals and was eager to work with the players.

"These are exciting times for a batsman. Twenty20 has completely changed the contours of the game. The skill-sets are different, the game is more happening. There is never a dull moment," he said.

"As a coach, one has to constantly innovate and adapt while guiding the youngsters acquire new batting skills and keeping the basics of the game intact at the same time. It is a role I am excited about," Muzumdar added.

Muzumdar made his first-class debut for Mumbai. Playing the pre-quarterfinal against Haryana, Muzumdar racked up 260, setting a world record for the highest first-class score on debut.

In 171 first-class matches, Muzumdar has scored a staggering 11,167 runs at an average of 48.13 runs with 30 hundred and 60 half centuries.

Muzumdar holds the second position, behind teammate Wasim Jaffer, in the list of all-time run scorers in the Ranji Trophy with 9,202 runs.

