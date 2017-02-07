Amrapali Housing case: MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi likely to appear in Tis Hazari court
In April last year, its brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni quits the post after angry home buyers trolled him on Twitter.
New Delhi: Indian Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni`s wife Sakshi Dhoni is likely to appear before Delhi`s Tis Hazari court in Amrapali Housing case.
Sakshi was summoned by the court in February last year after a west Delhi-based resident claimed delays in the possession of flats.She holded 25 percent stake in the business venture with Amrapali group owner Anil Kumar Sharma.
The Amrapali Group is one of India`s leading real estate companies.
Over 4,000 buyers of the group`s Golf Homes project are the worst sufferers after the real estate giant delayed the possession by about 15 months and allegedly stalling the construction work.
