Amul releases witty ad on Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble fiasco

New Delhi: Amul, who are famous for their witty and unflinching takes, have come up with a brilliant cartoon on the current coach-captain turmoil in Indian cricket.

Titled “Strormy Clouds over Indian Cricket”, the diary company released a cartoon that shows a figure resembling Kumble in the middle of a heated talk, while the players don’t seem too happy and a disgruntled Kohli looks the other way. The witty tagline on the top of the toon reads, “SabCoach sikha humne, na seekhi koi yaari?”(We’ve learnt everything, but not camaraderie?), with the pun being on the word “Coach”.

Anil Kumble, who was appointed as Team India's head coach for a period of one year, resigned from his position on Tuesday.

The legendary spinner decided to move on after the BCCI had informed him that skipper Virat Kohli had some reservations over his coaching style.

According to reports, Kohli and Kumble were not on talking terms for over six months and it finally came to a point when the two could not work together. Kumble was asked to continue his coaching duties during the ongoing India-West Indies series but he refused the extension. The Cricket Advisory Committee consisting of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman will once again be entrusted in finding India a new coach.