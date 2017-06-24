close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Amul releases witty ad on Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble fiasco

The legendary spinner decided to move on after the BCCI had informed him that skipper Virat Kohli had some reservations over his coaching style.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 22:10
Amul releases witty ad on Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble fiasco
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Amul, who are famous for their witty and unflinching takes, have come up with a brilliant cartoon on the current coach-captain turmoil in Indian cricket.

Titled “Strormy Clouds over Indian Cricket”, the diary company released a cartoon that shows a figure resembling Kumble in the middle of a heated talk, while the players don’t seem too happy and a disgruntled Kohli looks the other way. The witty tagline on the top of the toon reads, “SabCoach sikha humne, na seekhi koi yaari?”(We’ve learnt everything, but not camaraderie?), with the pun being on the word “Coach”.

Anil Kumble, who was appointed as Team India's head coach for a period of one year, resigned from his position on Tuesday.

The legendary spinner decided to move on after the BCCI had informed him that skipper Virat Kohli had some reservations over his coaching style.

According to reports, Kohli and Kumble were not on talking terms for over six months and it finally came to a point when the two could not work together. Kumble was asked to continue his coaching duties during the ongoing India-West Indies series but he refused the extension. The Cricket Advisory Committee consisting of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman will once again be entrusted in finding India a new coach. 

TAGS

Anil KumbleVirat KohliIndia cricketAmul ad

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

India hammer England by 35 runs in Women&#039;s World Cup opener
cricket

India hammer England by 35 runs in Women's World Cup o...

Lewis Hamilton claims pole at Azerbaijan Grand Prix, moves past Ayrton Senna in all-time career poles
Other Sports

Lewis Hamilton claims pole at Azerbaijan Grand Prix, moves...

Roger Federer reaches 11th Halle final after beating Karen Khachanov
Tennis

Roger Federer reaches 11th Halle final after beating Karen...

Earnest CSK camp warms up for next IPL; Gurunath Meiyappan resurfaces to engage in future talks
cricket

Earnest CSK camp warms up for next IPL; Gurunath Meiyappan...

Aegon Classic: Petra Kvitova reaches her first grass final since Wimbledon 2014
Tennis

Aegon Classic: Petra Kvitova reaches her first grass final...

Other Sports

Ulaanbaatar Cup: Devendro Laishram, Ankush Dahiya in finals...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video