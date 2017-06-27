close
Engineer applies for Team India head coach, claims to bring 'arrogant' Virat Kohli back on track

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 19:38
Engineer applies for Team India head coach, claims to bring &#039;arrogant&#039; Virat Kohli back on track
Courtesy Reuters

New Delhi: Anil Kumble resigned from the position of Team India head coach just ahead of the limited-overs series against the West Indies and left the entire cricketing world in shock. 

There have been a lot of speculations about who will take up one of the most coveted coaching jobs in the world.

A lot of high profile names like - Virender Sehwag, Ravi Shastri, Mahela Jayawardene, Tom Moody, Zaheer Khan - have been in and out of contention to replace the legendary spinner.

Since the BCCI extended the deadline to submit applications for the post to July 9, an engineer from West Bengal, Upendra Nath Brahmachari has reportedly applied for the position of the head coach of Team India.

This person, who referred Kumble as a legendary player and a coach, promised to take out all the "arrogance" out of the allegedly "arrogant" India captain Virat Kohli in his email, reported by News18.com.

"I am an engineer and working with an MNC in the construction field and I don’t have the experiences required by BCCI. But still, I feel that I would be the right choice for the said post."

"After the resignation of the legendary cricketer Mr. Anil Kumble I decided to apply [for] the post of head coach of Indian cricket team (Men’s) as I feel that the captain of Team India, Mr. Virat Kohli doesn’t need a legend as the coach. If the CAC select any former cricketer (as per the requirement of BCCI’s advertisement) as the coach he will also be insulted by Virat the outcome will be like Anil," read his application.

He asked the BCCI to consider his application because he wants to bring Virat back on track and after the job is done, they can appoint any legendary coach they want.  

"Why I should be appointed as the head coach? Because I can adjust with the arrogant attitude of the captain & no legend can do so and slowly I will drag him to the right track & then BCCI can appoint a legend as the head coach," Upendra wrote.

"Hence it's my modest request, considering the above thinks [sic] please give me a chance to face the VAC and appoint me as the head coach of the Indian cricket team (Men's)," he concluded.

Kumble had mentioned in his exit statement that all was not well between him and Kohli, that is why he decided to move on.

