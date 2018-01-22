Andre Nel reveals he wanted to hurt S Sreesanth real bad

Former South African fast Andre Nel has shed light on his much-talked-about rivalry with India's Shanthakumaran Sreesanth back in 2006 during the Johannesburg Test.

India won that Test by 123 runs against all odds with Sreesanth doing wonders with the ball. However, the moment that actually hogged the limelight came when he walked into bat with Nel ready to fire on all cylinders.

In what was a low-scoring contest, the Indians, in their second innings, were trying to get whatever runs they could to put the hosts under pressure when they came out to begin their chase.

Sreesanth joined fellow fast bowler Zaheer Khan as No.10 batsman, and Nel without taking much time started a barrage of insults towards the Indian to rattle him. Not just that, he bowled quite aggressively at him thereafter.

Sreesanth, with no real batting credentials to speak of, looked in deep trouble. However, he took Nel and fans around the world aback as he hit him straight back for a six, following it up with wild celebrations as he frantically swung the bat around his head.

That was it though, as the visitors were soon bowled out with Sreesanth remaining unbeaten.

Nel, in a recent interview to Cricbuzz, recollected the incident in its entirety. "When I saw him walk out, the first thing I thought was 'hit him on the head'.

"To be fair, that was generally my thought no matter who was batting."

"To be honest, I can't remember what I said.

"It was a heat of the moment thing and probably something along the lines of 'I've got more heart than you'. I honestly couldn't say for sure."

"I never saw him celebrate," Nel continues. "When you've been hit for six after giving a guy a lot of lip you have no choice but to put your tail between your legs and turn around. But it was great fun. I always looked for a fight on the field and loved it when someone would come back at me."

Johannesburg is again likely to see some high-octane action as India and South Africa play the third and last Test starting at the New Wanderers Stadium from Wednesday.