Andrew Strauss' wife Ruth dies after battle with cancer

Ruth Strauss, the wife of former cricketer and England's director of cricket Andrew Strauss, has passed away following a long battle with cancer. She was 46.

In a statement issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Strauss confirmed the news saying that Ruth died on Saturday after battling with rare lung cancer.

"It is with great sadness and immense grief that we have to announce that Ruth passed away today as a result of her rare lung cancer. Sam, Luca and I will miss her terribly, "ESPNcricinfo quoted the statement as saying.

"Anyone who has met Ruth will know how loving, caring and passionately protective she was of her family and it gives us huge comfort that she was in Australia, the land of her birth, surrounded by those who love her, in her final moments," the statement from Strauss added.

Soon after the news of Ruth's death broke out, tributes started pouring in from the cricket fraternity--with many former cricketers remembering Strauss wife's kind and generous personality.

While former England cricketer Michael Vaughan wrote, "Life just isn’t Fair ... #RIPRuth", Strauss' former team-mate Kevin Pietersen also expressed his grief saying, "I'm absolutely gutted for the Strauss family.Ruth was kind, generous & only thought about others. Jess & I been thinking about them all eve and all morning. So sorry, Straussy! It puts life into perspective in a BIG way!"

British journalist Piers Morgan also extended his heartfelt condolences as he wrote, "Dreadful news about the death of Ruth Strauss from cancer at just 46. My deepest condolences to her husband Andrew & their two sons. RIP. "

Expressing his sadness, former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara wrote, "Tragic news about the passing Of Ruth Strauss. Our thoughts and prayers are with Andrew and their family in this time of sorrow."

"Saddened to hear about the death of Ruth Strauss who passed away following her battle with a rare form of lung cancer. My heartfelt condolences to Andrew and his family. #RIP," former Indian skipper VVS Laxman wrote while condoling Ruth's death.

Strauss and Ruth met in 1998-99 when the Englishman was playing grade cricket in Sydney before the pair eventually got married in October 2003, just a month prior to the former England skipper's debut for the national side.