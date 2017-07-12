close
Angelo Mathews steps down as Sri Lankan cricket captain from all three formats

What was a shock in mere cricketing terms was that Lanka not only went down 3-2 in the five-match ODI series against a weak Zimbabwe but lost despite hosting the series.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 09:15
Angelo Mathews steps down as Sri Lankan cricket captain from all three formats

New Delhi: It may have not come as a bolt from the blue but Angelo Mathews has decided to step down as Sri Lankan cricket captain from all three formats of the game. This has come just a day after Mathews hinting that he is considering his future as a captain, adding that the ODI series loss against Zimbabwe is one of the lowest points in his career.

What was a shock in mere cricketing terms was that Lanka not only went down 3-2 in the five-match ODI series against a weak Zimbabwe, but lost despite hosting the series.

After the series loss, Mathews was quoted in the media to be saying, "It`s one of the lowest points in my career, and a hard one to swallow. Everything went against us, from the toss to misreading the wicket. But there are no excuses. At the end of the day we were not good enough to beat them. They played better cricket."

He further added, "We have not been consistent. The pressure is on all of us. The more we lose, the more pressure we are under. There is no solution for that and the only solution is winning. We try to win games, but we commit too many mistakes."

He also said, "We have an India series coming up, but before that we have the test against Zimbabwe to talk about. The Indian series will be even tougher. In a small period we have to fix our problems. As a team we did the training, but nothing is working in the middle." 

angleo mathewssri lanka cricket captainangelo mathews resignsCricket

