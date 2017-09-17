Angry Pakistani fans target World XI captain Faf du Plessis for 'safely back home' tweet

New Delhi: Faf du Plessis, who captain a World XI team in the recently concluded Independence Cup in Pakistan, became the target of angry Twitteratti for his poor word choice.

After playing his part in helping Pakistan get a taste of international cricket after a very long time, the South African captain returned home, safely.

Safely, that's the word he used in his Twitter post. He wrote in the tweeter post, "Arrived safely back home .Thank you Pakistan and Lahore for your hospitality."

Arrived safely back home .Thank you Pakistan and Lahore for your hospitality pic.twitter.com/EI11mU34o9 — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) September 17, 2017

Unfortunately for the Protea, that inncous looking word overshadowed the second part of the message.

Here are some of the tweets:

20 crore people lives here safely and every one goes from here safely. If you are jealous use burnol — Ibrahim Pasha (@0007IbrahimK) September 17, 2017

Well this is diplomatic tweet. But Pakistanis are not diplomatic. Thanks a lot for coming to Pak — Rubab Shah (@syedarubab14) September 17, 2017

Pakistan beat World XI 2-1 in the three-match T20I series. All the matches were played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.