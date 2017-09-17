close
Angry Pakistani fans target World XI captain Faf du Plessis for 'safely back home' tweet

Faf du Plessis, who captain a World XI team in the recently concluded Independence Cup in Pakistan, became the target of angry Twitteratti for his poor word choice.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 21:14
Angry Pakistani fans target World XI captain Faf du Plessis for 'safely back home' tweet
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Faf du Plessis, who captain a World XI team in the recently concluded Independence Cup in Pakistan, became the target of angry Twitteratti for his poor word choice.

After playing his part in helping Pakistan get a taste of international cricket after a very long time, the South African captain returned home, safely.

Safely, that's the word he used in his Twitter post. He wrote in the tweeter post, "Arrived safely back home .Thank you Pakistan and Lahore for your hospitality."

Unfortunately for the Protea, that inncous looking word overshadowed the second part of the message.

Here are some of the tweets:

Pakistan beat World XI 2-1 in the three-match T20I series. All the matches were played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

TAGS

Faf du PlessisPakistan vs World XIIndependence Cupcricket news

