Angry Ravindra Jadeja slams fan for calling him Ajay

New Delhi: If someone calls you by the wrong name, what will you do? What do you do to correct them? Well, that's the situation Ravindra Jadeja found himself in recently, and India's star all-rounder was not clearly happy.

Jadeja, 29, on Friday took to Twitter to share the not so pleasant encounter he had had after India's draw with Sri Lanka in Delhi earlier this week.

"Someone came to me and said“well ball ajay. you bowled brilliantly in last match”.played 9 years of international cricket for country and still ppl dont remember my name," the spinner tweeted.

Ajay, in this discourse, is undoubtedly the former India cricketer from Delhi, who once famously destroyed the fame Pakistani pace attack in their 1996 World Cup quarterfinal at Bengaluru. After retirement, he has become a commentator.

The tweet became an instant Internet hit with fans coming out to back to cricketer in his demand for little respect.

Jadeja, ranked second in ICC's Test All-Rounder Rankings, was the leading wicket-taker in the Delhi Test, which ended in a tame draw despite India dominating the visitors for better part of the match.

The all-rounder made his India debut in an ODI match against Lanka at Colombo in 2009. He has since played 35 Tests, 136 ODIs and 40 T20Is, taking 165, 155 and 31 wickets respectively.

He also scored 3000 international runs.

Once a regular in the limited-overs' formats, Jadeja is now considered best suited for Test cricket, operating in tandem with his famous spin twin Ravichandran Ashwin.

India won the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka 1-0.