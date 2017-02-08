Anil Kumble drills Ajinkya Rahane, Abhinav Mukund ahead of Bangladesh Test — VIDEO
Virat Kohli & Co will host Banglades in an one-off Test at Hyderabad.
New Delhi: Anil Kumble is not your ordinary coach who would give instructions from the sidelines.
Known for his strict regimes and serious drills, the spin legend was seen in a 'high-octane' fielding session with Ajinkya Rahane and Abhinav Mukund.
Here's the video shared by the Indian cricket board on Tuesday:
Rahane is coming back from an injurt lay-off, and is expected to feature in the one-off Test against Bangladesh starting tomorrow.
The Mumbai batsman last played a Test in November last year.
But, Mukund's chances of playing the match is still a matter of conjecture.
He is making a comeback to Indian squad after five years. Mukund has played five matches, with the last one coming way back in 2011.
